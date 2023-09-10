The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of York Water by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 652.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ YORW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 32,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

