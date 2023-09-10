Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

