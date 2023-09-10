Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $823,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $3,300,715.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,883 shares of company stock valued at $42,008,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

