Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,365,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,796,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

