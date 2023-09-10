TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 10.6% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded down $15.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $871.89. 180,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.



