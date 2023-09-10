Tremblant Capital Group Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $153,411,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Several analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

