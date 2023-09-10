Tremblant Capital Group Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 466,003 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises approximately 1.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

