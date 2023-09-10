Tremblant Capital Group Has $28.92 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,774 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 3.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.50% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $6,242,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

