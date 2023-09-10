Tremblant Capital Group Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 4.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $45,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 844.4% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 987,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $210,467,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $422.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

