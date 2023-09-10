Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184,829 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 5.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $47,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 25,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $248.74 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average of $215.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.