Tremblant Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,131 shares during the period. Wingstop comprises 0.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 14.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.70.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

