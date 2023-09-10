Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 4.7% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

TCOM opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

