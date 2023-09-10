Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

