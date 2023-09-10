Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $221.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

