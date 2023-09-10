Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of IGMS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

