Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber accounts for 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 508,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 552,378 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 13.2% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 634,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

