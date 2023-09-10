Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,036 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for 3.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Colliers International Group worth $113,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. 67,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,018. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.