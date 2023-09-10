Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,700 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 3.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $121,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

