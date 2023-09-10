Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $197.70 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 6.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of CarMax worth $197,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 967,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,487. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.