Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.82. 430,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,422. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.