Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $85.35 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $85,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

JBT traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 128,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

