Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 0.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

KNX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 1,268,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

