Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Purchases 678,429 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,429 shares during the period. Bread Financial accounts for approximately 4.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.87% of Bread Financial worth $149,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,281,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BFH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 449,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

