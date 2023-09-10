Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,830 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,424,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,830 shares during the period. TFI International comprises approximately 5.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $169,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFII. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.84.
TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TFII stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.63. 233,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $138.16.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.