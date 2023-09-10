Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Price Performance

LVLU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 9,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.02. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

