Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,986. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. 140,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.23 and a 200 day moving average of $377.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.