U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

