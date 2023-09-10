Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $11,732,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 136.1% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

