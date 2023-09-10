Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.80. 3,188,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

