United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $153,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.