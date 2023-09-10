Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ULH opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $667.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Logistics

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 967.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.