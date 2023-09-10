Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 58,050 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up 4.5% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 5.61% of Urban Outfitters worth $143,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,840,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

