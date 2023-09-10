USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $314,613.01

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $105.65 million and $314,613.01 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,719.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00728918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00114420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

