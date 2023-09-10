Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $339.77 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.55.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

