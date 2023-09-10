Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 7.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $238.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

