Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $90,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. 9,009,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,903. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

