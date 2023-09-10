Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,849,000 after buying an additional 595,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,491. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

