Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. 1,113,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,803. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

