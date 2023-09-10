Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $216.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

