Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.94. 358,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.60. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

