Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.94. 358,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,800. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

