Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,425. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.