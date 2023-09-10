Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

