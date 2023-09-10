Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

