Velocys (LON:VLS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Velocys Trading Up 0.8 %

VLS opened at GBX 1.51 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.83 million, a PE ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.60.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

