Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) PT Raised to $14.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $565.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -0.07. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 58.35%. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

