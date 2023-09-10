Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

