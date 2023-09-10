Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

