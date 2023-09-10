Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $163.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

