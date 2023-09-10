Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.05.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

STX opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.